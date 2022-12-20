AGL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.51%)
ANL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.47%)
AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.55%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.69%)
EFERT 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
EPCL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.64%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.77%)
FFL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.81%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
FNEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
GGGL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.37%)
GGL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 22.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
OGDC 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.52%)
PAEL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.3%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
TELE 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-8.75%)
TPL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.78%)
TPLP 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.99%)
TREET 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.64%)
TRG 127.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.04%)
WAVES 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.6%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
BR100 4,011 Decreased By -55.4 (-1.36%)
BR30 14,334 Decreased By -282.9 (-1.94%)
KSE100 40,407 Decreased By -564.1 (-1.38%)
KSE30 14,886 Decreased By -189.9 (-1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may retest support of $14.59-3/4

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2022 11:13am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean January contract may retest a support of $14.59-3/4 per bushel, a break below could open the way towards $14.49-3/4.

The current drop is considered as a part of the downtrend from $14.92-3/4.

Driven by a wave c, the trend may extend to $14.52.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $14.06-3/4 reveals a similar target of $14.49-3/4.

China’s November imports of soybean drop 14% on year

Resistance zone is from $14.69-1/2 to $14.72-1/4, a break above could lead to a gain to $14.80.

Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may retest support of $14.59-3/4

Revenue collection: PM toughens FY23 target regardless of import contraction

‘FASTER’ system: Jul-Nov payment of ST refunds rises 44.5pc to Rs143.8bn YoY

External sources: Jul-Nov govt borrowing rises to $5.114bn from $4.699bn YoY

Ghana to default on most external debt as economic crisis worsens

Dec 2022: FBR confident of achieving Rs965bn revenue target sans extra taxation steps

Net Metering Regulations: Nepra facing frustrating situation

Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

Energy sector circular debt under govt focus

Failure to deposit CVT on foreign assets: Taxpayers/resident individuals liable to pay 12pc per default surcharge

EU lifts ban on one more Pak seafood company

Read more stories