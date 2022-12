MUMBAI: India will roll out its first domestically designed and built hydrogen-powered train by December 2023, the country’s railway minister said, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday.

“We are designing and the design should be out by anywhere by May or June,” Ashiwni Vaishnaw, India’s minister for railways told reporters during a visit to the southern city of Bengaluru.