OGDCL discovers oil, gas at Sanghar

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as Operator (100 percent), has discovered Oil and Gas from development-cum-exploratory well, namely Chak-5 Dim South-3, which is located in district Sanghar, Sindh Province.

Chak-5 Dim South-3 was spudded in on June 26, 2022 as development-cum-exploratory well by using OGDCL’s in-house expertise. The well was drilled down to 3400m.

Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-1 in the massive sand has tested 2000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) and 1.30 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) Gas through choke size 32/64” at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 994 pounds per square inch (Psi).

OGDCL discovers oil, gas reserves in Sindh and Punjab

“The said discovery shows aggressive exploration strategy of OGDCL”, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said. It has opened a new avenue and will positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country, it added.

