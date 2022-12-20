AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
Dec 20, 2022
Karachiites left at mercy of street criminals, says JI

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: Chief of the Karachi chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Engr Naeemur Rehman has said that the Pakistan People’s Party government in Sindh has left Karachiites at the mercy of street criminals, and that senior police officials are practically “encouraging” armed robbers to continue looting, and even killing, citizens.

The JI leader expressed these views on Monday after leading the funeral prayers of a 32-year-old law student, Azhar, who was gunned down in front of his father for offering resistance to street criminals.

A large number of residents, students, relatives of the victim, and political leaders, including Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and MQM-H chief Afaq Ahmed, attended the funeral prayers.

While speaking to media personnel, Naeemur Rehman said that the people of Karachi are now under the constant threat of mugging and killing as police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies have badly failed in maintaining order in the city.

He condemned Sindh police over their failure to address the “monster” of street crimes in Karachi, and issuing insensitive statements that “advise” the citizens not to resist muggers and dacoits, instead of giving them hope.

A few days ago an engineering student was killed outside the NED university and now a law student has been gunned down, he said, adding that the PPP government and police high-ups have some other priorities.

He said that the ongoing mugging and killing spree in the city will not be tolerated and the JI will announce its next course of action soon, if the lawlessness continues.

The senior leader extended condolences to the grieved family and assured them of all possible cooperation in connection with legal proceedings in the case.

Later, Naeemur Rehman visited the Shah Faisal Colony for electioneering and also addressed a family convention. He urged the citizens to support his party in the next local government elections in order to resolve the burning issues of the mega-city.

