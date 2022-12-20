AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
ANL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.35%)
AVN 70.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-3.16%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.31%)
EFERT 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
EPCL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-5.11%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.5%)
FLYNG 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.97%)
FNEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.07%)
GGGL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.73%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.59%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
MLCF 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
OGDC 71.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.03%)
PAEL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PRL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-8.78%)
TPL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.26%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.35%)
TREET 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.77%)
TRG 131.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.83%)
UNITY 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.48%)
WAVES 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.54%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -46.2 (-1.12%)
BR30 14,617 Decreased By -247.4 (-1.66%)
KSE100 40,971 Decreased By -330.7 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,076 Decreased By -165.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDWP approves nine more uplift schemes

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved nine development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs18,767.338 million.

These schemes were approved in the 35th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included provision of overhead pedestrian crossing facilities on different locations in Lahore at the cost of Rs872.516 million, rehabilitation and improvement of Saggian Road, Lahore, at the cost of Rs5,304.465 million.

The widening of road from Tibbi Morr, MM Road to Chor Wala Morr, Sargodha Road via village Chor Wala, District Mianwali, at the cost of Rs788.999 million, and construction of road from Lahore Ring Road to Kasur Bypass via Ladhekay, Rao Khan Wala & Gaggar Village, length 47Km, District Lahore & Kasur at the cost of Rs7,285.422 million, land acquisition for construction of road from Lahore Ring Road to Kasur Bypass via Ladhekay, Rao Khan Wala & Gaggar Village, District Lahore & Kasur at the cost of Rs1,791.542 million and construction of underpass connecting Babu Sabu Intersection with Tallat Park along with Dualization of existing subway across Motorway M-2, Lahore, at the cost of Rs1,111.094 million, rehabilitation of road from Piplan Harnoli Road to Degree College Kundian along with Thal Canal, length 21Km, Tehsil Piplan, District Mianwali at the cost of Rs502.320 million, improvement of road from Tuti Bun Chowk to Bhagwal, length 11.25Km, District Chakwal, at the cost of Rs521.187 million were approved and up-gradation of Main Barki Road from Lahore School of Economics (LSE) to BRB Canal Bridge, Lahore, at the cost of Rs589.793 million were approved in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

development schemes Abdullah Khan Sumbal Punjab Provincial Development Working Party

Comments

1000 characters

PDWP approves nine more uplift schemes

‘FASTER’ system: Jul-Nov payment of ST refunds rises 44.5pc to Rs143.8bn YoY

External sources: Jul-Nov govt borrowing rises to $5.114bn from $4.699bn YoY

Dec 2022: FBR confident of achieving Rs965bn revenue target sans extra taxation steps

Net Metering Regulations: Nepra facing frustrating situation

Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

Energy sector circular debt under govt focus

Hostage talks start after TTP militants seize interrogators

Imran Khan says PTI to contest polls jointly with PML-Q

Failure to deposit CVT on foreign assets: Taxpayers/resident individuals liable to pay 12pc per default surcharge

EU lifts ban on one more Pak seafood company

Read more stories