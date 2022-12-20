PDWP approves nine more uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved nine development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs18,767.338 million.

These schemes were approved in the 35th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included provision of overhead pedestrian crossing facilities on different locations in Lahore at the cost of Rs872.516 million, rehabilitation and improvement of Saggian Road, Lahore, at the cost of Rs5,304.465 million.

The widening of road from Tibbi Morr, MM Road to Chor Wala Morr, Sargodha Road via village Chor Wala, District Mianwali, at the cost of Rs788.999 million, and construction of road from Lahore Ring Road to Kasur Bypass via Ladhekay, Rao Khan Wala & Gaggar Village, length 47Km, District Lahore & Kasur at the cost of Rs7,285.422 million, land acquisition for construction of road from Lahore Ring Road to Kasur Bypass via Ladhekay, Rao Khan Wala & Gaggar Village, District Lahore & Kasur at the cost of Rs1,791.542 million and construction of underpass connecting Babu Sabu Intersection with Tallat Park along with Dualization of existing subway across Motorway M-2, Lahore, at the cost of Rs1,111.094 million, rehabilitation of road from Piplan Harnoli Road to Degree College Kundian along with Thal Canal, length 21Km, Tehsil Piplan, District Mianwali at the cost of Rs502.320 million, improvement of road from Tuti Bun Chowk to Bhagwal, length 11.25Km, District Chakwal, at the cost of Rs521.187 million were approved and up-gradation of Main Barki Road from Lahore School of Economics (LSE) to BRB Canal Bridge, Lahore, at the cost of Rs589.793 million were approved in the meeting.

