AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
ANL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.35%)
AVN 70.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-3.16%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.31%)
EFERT 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
EPCL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-5.11%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.5%)
FLYNG 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.97%)
FNEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.07%)
GGGL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.73%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.59%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
MLCF 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
OGDC 71.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.03%)
PAEL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PRL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-8.78%)
TPL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.26%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.35%)
TREET 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.77%)
TRG 131.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.83%)
UNITY 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.48%)
WAVES 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.54%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -46.2 (-1.12%)
BR30 14,617 Decreased By -247.4 (-1.66%)
KSE100 40,971 Decreased By -330.7 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,076 Decreased By -165.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares regain ground after brutal sell-off last week

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

PARIS: European shares advanced on Monday, supported by the energy sector, after a bruising selloff last week sparked by growing fears of a global recession as major central banks promised further interest rate hikes ahead.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index closed 0.3% higher, outperforming the slide in its US peers.

Energy stocks jumped 1.7% to spearhead gains on the index, as oil prices were supported by the prospects of demand recovery in top consumer China.

Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said the likelihood of a recession in Germany has fallen with the release of a survey showing a stronger-than-expected rise in business morale in Europe’s largest economy in December.

Germany’s DAX advanced 0.4%.

“Maybe we’re a little bit too pessimistic about the impact of high energy prices on the European economy because we forget that companies and households adapt quickly to these high prices and find different ways of doing things,” said Edmund Shing, chief investment officer at BNP Paribas Wealth Management.

The STOXX 600 has lost 12.6% this year on fears of a recession after the European Central Bank (ECB), like other major central banks, embarked on its aggressive rate-hike campaign to stem a surge in prices partly driven by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Recent signs of easing inflationary pressures had offered hopes of central banks signalling an end to their monetary policy tightening, lifting equities off their October lows.

However, the previous week saw such expectations take a major setback, with the STOXX 600 logging its worst week since September after the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve stuck to their hawkish monetary policy stance.

Data pointing to slowing economic activity in the euro zone and the US has only added to the gloom, as hopes of a year-end rally fade.

“The central banks have destroyed our Santa rally this year,” said Claudia Panseri, head of equity strategy at UBS Global Wealth Management.

The ECB will hike interest rates further in the euro zone to combat high inflation, said ECB’s Vice-President Luis de Guindos.

Euro zone borrowing costs rose and spreads between core and peripheral bond yields widened as investors worried about a hawkish European Central Bank and increasing bond supply.

Rate-sensitive tech stocks fell 0.5% extending losses, after hitting an over one-month low in the previous session.

Among individual companies, Germany’s Volkswagen AG dropped 10.7% to the bottom of Europe’s STOXX 600.

Freenet AG rose 5.1% after Deutsche Bank raised its rating on the German-based telecom provider’s stock to “buy” from “hold.” AstraZeneca slipped 0.4% after the drugmaker’s immunotherapy failed to meet the main goal in a study among patients with a type of lung cancer.

European shares European Central Bank UBS Energy stocks

Comments

1000 characters

European shares regain ground after brutal sell-off last week

‘FASTER’ system: Jul-Nov payment of ST refunds rises 44.5pc to Rs143.8bn YoY

External sources: Jul-Nov govt borrowing rises to $5.114bn from $4.699bn YoY

Dec 2022: FBR confident of achieving Rs965bn revenue target sans extra taxation steps

Net Metering Regulations: Nepra facing frustrating situation

Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

Energy sector circular debt under govt focus

Hostage talks start after TTP militants seize interrogators

Imran Khan says PTI to contest polls jointly with PML-Q

Failure to deposit CVT on foreign assets: Taxpayers/resident individuals liable to pay 12pc per default surcharge

EU lifts ban on one more Pak seafood company

Read more stories