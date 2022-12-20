AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
ANL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.35%)
AVN 70.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-3.16%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.31%)
EFERT 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
EPCL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-5.11%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.5%)
FLYNG 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.97%)
FNEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.07%)
GGGL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.73%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.59%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
MLCF 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
OGDC 71.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.03%)
PAEL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PRL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-8.78%)
TPL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.26%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.35%)
TREET 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.77%)
TRG 131.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.83%)
UNITY 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.48%)
WAVES 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.54%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -46.2 (-1.12%)
BR30 14,617 Decreased By -247.4 (-1.66%)
KSE100 40,971 Decreased By -330.7 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,076 Decreased By -165.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Investors eye a new market in Central Europe: homes for rent

Canan Sevgili | Jason Hovet | Gergely Szakacs Published 20 Dec, 2022 06:39am
Follow us

With rising interest rates and limited supply putting home ownership out of reach for a growing number of people in emerging Europe, global and local real estate investors are placing bets on the region’s nascent private rented sector.

From almost nothing five years ago, the institutional residential property market has grown to the point where investors say housing is starting to challenge office buildings as a focus for their cash.

“There are many large cities in the central European region with positive demographic and economic dynamics and an undersupplied housing market,” Stanislav Kubacek, head of investment for eastern Europe at Sweden-based Heimstaden, told Reuters.

“These are good ingredients for residential rental investments.” Investment in the sector, mainly in Poland and the Czech Republic, jumped 38% to 130 million euros ($138 million) in the first half of 2022, according to a CMS and CBRE report.

And higher yields and scope for growth are spurring new projects, market players say.

Denmark’s NREP entered the Polish market in 2021 and plans to invest some 500 million euros in the residential and logistics sector over the next three years, with projects in major cities such as Warsaw, Wroclaw, Gdansk and Krakow.

“Investors can see a clear market opportunity as younger generations are becoming more open to renting, following the trend of decades past in Western Europe, while the supply of modern rental stock is very limited,” Rune Kock, chief executive of NREP’s real estate division, told Reuters.

Poland, the region’s biggest economy, stands out for its growing population in multiple large cities and estimated shortage of 3 million homes, but the Czech Republic and potentially Hungary also offer opportunities. Radim Bajar, a partner at Czech investment group Mint Investments, said his 1.25 billion Czech crown ($54.81 million)fund was exploring projects in Prague, Brno and Plzen, with a goal to add 300 to 500 apartments to its portfolio next year.

“We are currently surprised ourselves by the speed of the change and how the market is changing,” he told Reuters. “We believe over the next 10 years two-thirds of the apartments built in this country will be sold to funds like ours and only one-third sold to homeowners.”

According to Eurostat data, Poland has an overcrowding rate - where homes lack enough rooms for the number of people in the household - of nearly 37%, compared to the European Union average of 17.5%. Much of the housing stock is Communist-era flats, often pre-fabricated, that are badly in need of modernisation. That is an advantage for developers, who can target a growing pool of expatriate workers with amenities like high-speed internet, gyms and leases in English.

“There is a huge gap in things such as quality, stability and predictability of leases between private landlords and institutional players,” Marek Obuchowicz, a partner at Griffin Capital Partners, told Reuters. “This makes for an attractive entry point for PRS (private rented sector) players.”

“We will follow our strategy of investing in major Polish cities,” G City Europe (formerly known as Atrium European Real Estate) Managing Director, Residential for Rent Anna Dafna told Reuters. She said the company plans to launch a project to build 500 units in Warsaw in the first quarter of 2023.

Current yields on residential real estate are 100 to 200 basis points above those in western Europe, Cushman & Wakefield data shows, with Warsaw at 5% and Prague at 4.10% compared to 2.70% in Berlin, 3% in Amsterdam and 3.25% in London.—Reuters

EU Europe INVESTMENT investors property market real estate investors homes for rent

Canan Sevgili

Jason Hovet

Gergely Szakacs

Comments

1000 characters

Investors eye a new market in Central Europe: homes for rent

‘FASTER’ system: Jul-Nov payment of ST refunds rises 44.5pc to Rs143.8bn YoY

External sources: Jul-Nov govt borrowing rises to $5.114bn from $4.699bn YoY

Dec 2022: FBR confident of achieving Rs965bn revenue target sans extra taxation steps

Net Metering Regulations: Nepra facing frustrating situation

Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

Energy sector circular debt under govt focus

Hostage talks start after TTP militants seize interrogators

Imran Khan says PTI to contest polls jointly with PML-Q

Failure to deposit CVT on foreign assets: Taxpayers/resident individuals liable to pay 12pc per default surcharge

EU lifts ban on one more Pak seafood company

Read more stories