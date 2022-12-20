AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
Minority communities: Nadra has registered 4.43m people so far: chairman

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2022 07:17am
ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Tariq Malik on Monday said that the authority has so far registered 4.43 million persons belonging to minority communities including Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, and other citizens belonging to other religions.

Malik said this during a consultative session with an interfaith delegation led by Senator Kamran Michael at the Nadra Headquarters. Senators, Gurdeep Singh, Danesh Kumar, Anwar Lal Dean, and Krishna Bai, MNA Amir Naveed Jeeva, and MPA Shakeel Marcus Khokhar were also present on the occasion.

The delegation informed the chairman about problems faced by their communities with regard to the acquisition of legal identity. Malik said that the rights of persons belonging to a national, ethnic, religious or linguistic minority are as important as the rights of any other citizens of Pakistan.

“Interfaith people in Pakistan contribute to the political and social stability, development and prosperity of the state and are considered significant components in maintaining peace and stability in the society,” he said.

