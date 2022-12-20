AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
Pakistan

No-trust motion moved against Punjab CM, PA speaker

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2022 07:24am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party moved a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in the Punjab Assembly in a bid to stop dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

PPP Parliamentary leader Hassan Murtaza, PML-N’s Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Whip of PML-N Tahir Khalil Sindhu and others reached the Punjab Assembly Secretariat and presented the no-confidence motion to the Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayat Hussain Lak.

In the no-trust motion, it has been stated that members of the PPP and the PML-N of the provincial assembly had lost confidence in CM Elahi’s ability to lead the house as per the Constitution. Elahi had massacred democratic traditions and thus he had lost the confidence of the majority of members of the house.

The no-trust move was moved under “Article 136 of the Constitution read with Rule 23 of the Rules of Procedure Provincial Assembly of Punjab (PAP), 1997”.

Separately, a no-trust motion has also been submitted against PA Speaker Sibtain Khan.

Earlier, PPP MPAs in Punjab Assembly had a meeting with party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and discussed situation arising out after the PTI Chairman announced to dissolve Punjab Assembly on December 23. It was resolved to use legal option to save the assembly.

Asif Zardari apprised his party legislators of his meeting with Shahbaz Sharif and Shujaat Hussain.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

