MoU signed to raise awareness about Sehat card

LAHORE: The Punjab University and Punjab Health Initiative Management Company have signed a memorandum of understanding to raise awareness about ‘Qaumi Sehat Card’.

In this regard, the MoU signing ceremony was organized at VC office here on Monday. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, PHIMC CEO Dr Ali Razaque, PU Director External Linkages Prof Dr Sobia Khuram, School of Communication Studies Director Prof Dr Noshina Saleem and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Zaidi said that the national health card initiative was a revolution in health sector through which a poor person had been enabled to avail treatment from private hospitals as well in a respectable manner. He said that any person having national identity card could avail the national health card facilities from designated hospitals without any discrimination, which was a great service to the people.

He said that PU School of Communication Studies would play active role to raise awareness about the Qaumi Sehat Card, its performance, features and processes so that the citizens of Pakistan could utilize the services to the maximum with ease. He said that PU teachers, employees and students could also avail the services of the health card when required. He said that PU would also facilitate the PHIMC officials in every possible way to raise awareness on the health card through airing a radio drama series on their FM Radio free of cost.

Meanwhile, Punjab University School of Chemistry’s Centre for Research in Ionic Liquids (CRIL) has launched the Post-Graduate diploma (PGD) in Chemistry and Entrepreneurship. Under the patronage of PU VC Dr Asghar Zaidi, it's the first of its kind program in Pakistan to inculcate the urge of developing entrepreneurial skills in Chemistry graduates.

In the launching ceremony Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Faculty of Geo Sciences Dean Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, School of Chemistry Head Prof Dr Abdul Qadir, Director CRIL Dr Maliha Uroos, Professor Emeritus Dr Jamil Anwar, faculty members and students were also present.

In his address, Dr Shahid Munir lauded the efforts of CRIL for the initiative and highlighted the importance of initiation of such programs under current economic crisis of the country where job market was shrinking every passing day. He urged the need of setting up the own business by graduates through spin off companies based on local market demands of the country.

