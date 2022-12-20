Faysal Bank gets ‘Best Bank of the Year 2021’ award

AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
KARACHI: The CFA Society Pakistan hosted the 19th edition of its prestigious Annual Excellence Awards in Karachi to recognise the outstanding performances of financial institutions, corporations and professionals.

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) was declared “Best Bank of the Year 2021” amongst mid-sized banks of the country.

Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank Limited received the award from Jameel Ahmed, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Hussain said, “Alhamdolillah, we at Faysal Bank are honored and thankful to Almighty for this coveted award. Our recognition today is a culmination of our journey of belief, planning, commitment and dedication, supported all the way by our Sponsors, Board of Directors, State Bank of Pakistan, employees and above all our customers.”

FBL carries the highest local Shariah rating of SCFR1 by the International Islamic Rating Agency and provides the best and widest range of Shariah compliant banking products and services to meet their customer’s Halal banking needs with convenience. With an expanding network of almost 700 Islamic branches, Faysal Bank has a footprint in 253 cities/towns across Pakistan.

