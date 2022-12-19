AGL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
Markets

India’s Nov soymeal exports jump to 21-month high

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 02:47pm
MUMBAI: India’s soymeal exports in November jumped 308% from a month earlier to the highest level in 21-months, as a correction in soybean prices made exports feasible from the south Asian country, a leading trade body said on Monday.

India’s Oct. 1-Dec. 15 sugar output touches 8.2 million tonnes

Exports in the month stood at 164,075 tonnes, up from 40,196 tonnes in October as Vietnam and Nepal raised purchases, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

