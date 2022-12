HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Monday on a negative note following losses in New York, fuelled by recession concerns as central banks ramp up interest rates to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.50 percent, or 97.86 points, to 19,352.81.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.92 percent, or 60.74 points, to 3,107.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange sank 1.78 percent, or 36.32 points, to 2,003.20.