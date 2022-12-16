AGL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
ANL 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
AVN 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.33%)
BOP 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
CNERGY 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
EPCL 45.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FCCL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
FNEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
GGGL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
HUMNL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
MLCF 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
OGDC 71.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
PRL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
TPL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.9%)
TPLP 19.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
TRG 133.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
UNITY 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.53%)
WAVES 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 11.4 (0.28%)
BR30 14,820 Decreased By -38.9 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,207 Increased By 26.9 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,255 Increased By 39.4 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks finish week with gains

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2022 01:30pm
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rose Friday on optimism over China’s reopening and following news of progress in auditing talks between US and Chinese officials, which eased fears of a possible delisting from New York of big names such as Alibaba and Tencent.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.42 percent, or 82.08 points, to 19,450.67.

Hong Kong stocks end with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.79 points to 3,167.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.75 percent, or 15.39 points, to 2,039.52.

Hong Kong shares

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks finish week with gains

Plight of flood-hit people: alarm bells start to ring

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Agri credit target raised to Rs1.8trn: Rs511bn Kissan Package notified

Oil rises, poised to end week higher despite economy concerns

Prepared during IK’s govt: Beijing urges Islamabad to review ‘IPPs report’

‘Flood Levy’: FBR has not drafted any proposal

England eyeing historic clean sweep in Pakistan: Stokes

Jazz’s investment in Pakistan crosses $10.3bn: VEON Group CEO

‘National contingency energy saving plan’ prepared to reduce import bill

Cut in prices of petrol, diesel announced

Read more stories