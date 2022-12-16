Hong Kong stocks finish week with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rose Friday on optimism over China’s reopening and following news of progress in auditing talks between US and Chinese officials, which eased fears of a possible delisting from New York of big names such as Alibaba and Tencent.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.42 percent, or 82.08 points, to 19,450.67.

Hong Kong stocks end with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.79 points to 3,167.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.75 percent, or 15.39 points, to 2,039.52.