Elahi takes exception to IK’s criticism of Bajwa

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi is unhappy with the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over his continuous criticism of ex-army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retired).

Speaking in a TV program, Punjab CM said that he had urged PTI chief to avoid criticism of Bajwa during his yesterday’s Liberty Chowk rally speech. “Imran Khan criticised Gen Bajwa (retd) in his Lahore speech during my presence, which is injustice to me,” he said.

He went on to say that Bajwa frequently helped PTI during its government and criticism of him after his retirement was unfair. He said that his party supported PTI in Centre and Punjab, despite reservations.

Pervaiz Elahi said the PML-Q endorsed Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, but we could not stab our benefactors in the back.