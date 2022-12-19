JI gives deadline to govt for rebuilding road

KARACHI: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded of the government to rebuild the road between 4K Chowrangi and Gulshan-e-Memar and warned of agitation if the authorities fail to comply with the just demand of Karachiites. The JI leader issued the warning while addressing a family protest demonstration held at the Allahwali Chowrangi, here on Sunday.

A large number of area residents along with their families, whereas delegations from adjoining areas and representatives of the business community also participated in the demonstration. The protestors, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against the PPP government in Sindh and its aide the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. Engr Naeemur Rehman announced that the JI will stage a big protest demonstration to announce its next course of action, if the government fails to kick off the reconstruction work in near future, announced.

He further said that tax payers in Karachi submit their taxes for development and progress of the city and the country and not to quench the endless greed of the ruling parties. The ruling elite enjoys luxuries with the taxpayers’ money but doesn’t spend funds for reconstruction of roads, he said, adding that the government spends money on road network only when those at the helm of affairs were assured of the lion’s share in funds.