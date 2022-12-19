PCBDDA, FIEDMC discuss business opportunities in Faisalabad

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) and Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) on Thursday discussed establishing new bilateral business ties and exploring the opportunities in terms of domestic and foreign investments in Faisalabad.

The meeting in this regard was attended by the CEO of PCBDDA, Imran Amin, Chairman FIEDMC, Waseem Afzal, General Manager FIEDMC, Rana Muhammad Yousaf, COO PCBDDA, Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd) and other directorate heads and senior officials of both the organisations.

During the meeting, the massive investment potential in Faisalabad was highlighted. Chairman FIEDMC, praised the development initiatives convened by CBD Punjab, which have completely changed the development landscape of the province. During the meeting investment potential and new avenues in textile, industries, aviation, auto parts, sports, modern urbanization and other development avenues were brought to light.

While expressing his views Imran Amin, CEO of PCBDDA, said that “CBD Punjab is committed for playing a vital role in increasing the economic growth of Pakistan by aligning new business avenues for people across the Punjab district. With FIEDMC, we examined ideas based on various business modules. I would want to welcome other authorities to come out with business ideas that can play a crucial part in improving the development and economic viewpoint of the province of Punjab.”

Chairman FIEDMC, Waseem Afzal said that “CBD Punjab has all the capabilities to become an economic engine of the province. I foresee our mutual projects as multi-billion-dollar projects, business avenues presented by the authority have great potential to attract lucrative investment for the development of Punjab. To utilize the maximum potential of other economic zones in Punjab, we have to establish the concept of CBDs across the province. We will fine-tune the business modules discussed to give a new direction to the economic development of the province.

