AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PCBDDA, FIEDMC discuss business opportunities in Faisalabad

Press Release Published 19 Dec, 2022 06:32am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) and Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) on Thursday discussed establishing new bilateral business ties and exploring the opportunities in terms of domestic and foreign investments in Faisalabad.

The meeting in this regard was attended by the CEO of PCBDDA, Imran Amin, Chairman FIEDMC, Waseem Afzal, General Manager FIEDMC, Rana Muhammad Yousaf, COO PCBDDA, Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd) and other directorate heads and senior officials of both the organisations.

During the meeting, the massive investment potential in Faisalabad was highlighted. Chairman FIEDMC, praised the development initiatives convened by CBD Punjab, which have completely changed the development landscape of the province. During the meeting investment potential and new avenues in textile, industries, aviation, auto parts, sports, modern urbanization and other development avenues were brought to light.

While expressing his views Imran Amin, CEO of PCBDDA, said that “CBD Punjab is committed for playing a vital role in increasing the economic growth of Pakistan by aligning new business avenues for people across the Punjab district. With FIEDMC, we examined ideas based on various business modules. I would want to welcome other authorities to come out with business ideas that can play a crucial part in improving the development and economic viewpoint of the province of Punjab.”

Chairman FIEDMC, Waseem Afzal said that “CBD Punjab has all the capabilities to become an economic engine of the province. I foresee our mutual projects as multi-billion-dollar projects, business avenues presented by the authority have great potential to attract lucrative investment for the development of Punjab. To utilize the maximum potential of other economic zones in Punjab, we have to establish the concept of CBDs across the province. We will fine-tune the business modules discussed to give a new direction to the economic development of the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab INVESTMENT faisalabad FIEDMC PCBDDA business opportunities foreign investments

Comments

1000 characters

PCBDDA, FIEDMC discuss business opportunities in Faisalabad

Elahi takes exception to IK’s criticism of Bajwa

Imran Khan promises ‘no action’ against Bajwa

UN deal calls for $20bn international biodiversity aid

EU strikes deal to boost carbon market, Europe’s biggest climate policy

Import of LNG: PLL likely to ink accord with SOCAR

Militants seize counter-terrorism centre in Bannu

Four policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat terror attack

What’s actually behind PKR’s woes?

Iran says won’t ‘seek permission’ to boost Russia ties

Utility charges, hostel rent, TA/DA on foreign tours: AGP detects loss of Rs69.243m in KP assembly accounts

Read more stories