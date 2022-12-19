Degrees awarded to 500 graduates at convocation

PESHAWAR: CECOS University of IT and emerging sciences, Peshawar, KP’s pioneer university with a legacy of nearly four decades held its convocation-2022.

Najeeb Haroon, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council honoured the ceremony as chief guest. More than five hundred graduates and their parents participated in the ceremony along with the faculty of CECOS University. 14 students were awarded with gold medal distinction on the basis of outstanding performance during their academic career.

Chairman PEC, Najeeb Haroon shared his views for the inspiration of graduates. He evoked the concept of entrepreneurship to the newly graduated students and reminded the graduates that they are the future of Pakistan. Mr. Najeeb concluded with well wishes and congratulations to Engr Tanveer Javed, President CECOS University and his team on achievement of numerous milestones.

“It is the toughest of times in terms of worldwide economic conditions, but it is these conditions that need new ideas and new approaches to bring the change that is needed, be that change and be that new idea that inspires the world” said Engr. Tanveer Javed, President CECOS University during his note of thanks.

CECOS University started its journey in 1986 as a pioneer institution of technology in Peshawar, now nearly four decades down the lane, it has become an educational hub that is rooted to the fields of Management, Integrative Bio Sciences, Medicine, Life Sciences, Basic Sciences & Humanities along with exponential growth in numerous Engineering & Computer related fields.

The university now has a well-established industry network and multiple entrepreneurial ventures that are not only ensuring stable career paths for its graduates, but also developing and bridging many sustainable projects.

The atmosphere during the ceremony was filled with pride & hope among the eyes of parents looking up to their children as leaders of tomorrow. Prof. Dr. Naseer Ahmad, Vice Chancellor CECOS University stressed the students to take the next step of entering in their professional life very seriously along with remembering to be the ambassador of CECOS in all walks of their life. The ceremony concluded with exchange of souvenirs between the President CECOS & Chief Guest followed by the traditional Graduation Hat Toss photo session of the graduated students.

