Muggers kill another student in Karachi

INP Published 19 Dec, 2022 07:58am
KARACHI: In a sorrowful incident, a student of a law college was shot dead inside a car by alleged robbers in the presence of his father in Karachi’s Korangi area.

According to details, the incident took place near Korangi No. 5, where the assailants, riding a motorcycle, attempted to snatch cash and valuables from the youth and his father.

Upon resistance, the robber fired at the father-son duo. As a result of the firing, the law student was killed while his father was critically injured.

The deceased law student was identified as Azhar and the injured father as Maqsood Akhtar. A passer-by namely Osama was also injured in the firing.

