KPK, Punjab PAs to be dissolved?

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced the date of dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial assemblies. Addressing his party workers at Lahore’s famous Liberty Chowk, a visibly embittered Imran Khan said that his party has decided to dissolve both the assemblies and “start preparations for the elections”.

His announcement has certainly quashed all media reports that had claimed that his party had decided to defer assembly dissolution plan. He has proved all such so-called ‘Breaking News’ wrong by announcing a certain date for the dissolution of the two assemblies, although the government spokesperson has dismissed, albeit unsuccessfully, his assertion.

It’s about time the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government called for general elections in order to protect and preserve whatever political capital it has been left with. Failing to do so will surely add to its woes when its leaders would be out on the hustings, talking to people with a view to persuading them to vote for PML-N, PPP, etc. It is a fact that the PTI chairman has now pulled the rug from under PDM leaders’ feet.

Nihal Siddiqui (Karachi)

