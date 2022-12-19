AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian iron ore set for third weekly gain on China demand hopes

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

MANILA: Dalian iron ore hit a fresh six-month high on Friday and was on track for a third straight weekly rise on optimism about China’s economic recovery prospects in 2023, with traders brushing aside a potential wave of local Covid-19 infections.

The steelmaking ingredient’s most-traded May contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 3% to 841.50 yuan ($120.65) a tonne, the highest since June 13.

Top steel producer China has begun dismantling its tough “zero-Covid” controls, dropping testing requirements and easing quarantine rules that had sparked street protests and battered the world’s second-largest economy.

“Authorities appear confident that China can face the medical challenges of easing restrictions, suggesting the reopening will happen very rapidly,” said ANZ Chief Greater China Economist Raymond Yeung.

Beijing has also announced measures and plans to roll out more to support an ailing domestic property sector, which accounts for a sizeable portion of Chinese steel demand. ANZ has revised its 2023 GDP growth forecast for China to 5.4% from 4.2%, anticipating the easing of restrictions to boost domestic demand.

But the current wave of Covid-19 infections could prolong the downturn in economic activity in China. The “unease over the speed of China’s Covid policy reversal” has curbed investor enthusiasm over iron ore demand in the near term, Westpac analysts said in a note. Iron ore’s benchmark January contract on the Singapore Exchange was down 1.4% at $109.90 a tonne, as of 0257 GMT.

With the market choosing to focus on Beijing’s positive rhetoric about stabilising the economy, most steel benchmarks also moved higher.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.7%, hot-rolled coil climbed 0.6%, and wire rod gained 1.2%. Stainless steel dropped 1.7%. Other Dalian steelmaking inputs were also firmer, with coking coal and coke up 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

iron ore iron ore prices iron ore export iron ore rates

Comments

1000 characters

Dalian iron ore set for third weekly gain on China demand hopes

Elahi takes exception to IK’s criticism of Bajwa

Imran Khan promises ‘no action’ against Bajwa

UN deal calls for $20bn international biodiversity aid

EU strikes deal to boost carbon market, Europe’s biggest climate policy

Import of LNG: PLL likely to ink accord with SOCAR

Militants seize counter-terrorism centre in Bannu

Four policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat terror attack

What’s actually behind PKR’s woes?

Iran says won’t ‘seek permission’ to boost Russia ties

Utility charges, hostel rent, TA/DA on foreign tours: AGP detects loss of Rs69.243m in KP assembly accounts

Read more stories