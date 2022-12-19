AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Cotton market remains sluggish

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Naseem Usman also...
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Naseem Usman also said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

2600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

