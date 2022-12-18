AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Southgate to remain England manager

AFP Published 18 Dec, 2022 11:40am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
LONDON: Gareth Southgate will stay on as England manager and target the Euro 2024 title, despite the misery of his team’s World Cup quarter-final exit, British media reported Saturday.

The 52-year-old said after last weekend’s defeat to defending champions France in Qatar that he required breathing space to take stock after six years in the job.

England have not won a major trophy since their World Cup victory in 1966 but under Southgate they reached the semi-finals of the 2018 tournament and the final of last year’s European Championship.

On Saturday, the Daily Telegraph said he is “convinced” he should stay on as national team manager and will inform the Football Association of his wish to see out his contract before Christmas.

His current deal runs until December 2024.

The Daily Mail said Saturday that Southgate “will confirm his decision to the FA in the coming days to bring an end to speculation over his future”.

Messi’s Argentina in World Cup final showdown with France

England’s latest bid to win a second World Cup ended in last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to defending champions France, who went on to reach the final.

Captain Harry Kane blazed over from the penalty spot when handed a chance to equalise late in the game, having earlier scored from the spot.

“The energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous so I want to make the right decision, whenever that is, for the team, for England, for the FA,” Southgate said in the aftermath of defeat.

“And I’ve got to be sure that whatever decision I make is the right one and I think it’s right to take a bit of time to do that because I know in the past how my feelings have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath of tournaments.”

