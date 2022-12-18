AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PM underscores need for ‘charter of economy’

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2022 03:36am
LAHORE: Expressing the government’s resolve to bring economic stability in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday political stability is the prerequisite to save the people from price hike.

“Political stability and a charter of economy can only strengthen Pakistan’s national security,” the PM said in a statement Saturday. He reiterated government’s resolve to bring economic stability in the country and saving it from default.

He said political miscreants are trying to create chaos in the country. He said these miscreants are not interested to serve the people who were badly affected by floods but their only motive is to gain political benefits.

Shehbaz Sharif said there is no doubt, economic destruction was done under an agenda and political instability is also its continuation. He said purpose of dissolving provincial assemblies is to create political instability in the country. “Those who laid mines in the foundations of economy are now laying mines in the foundations of political system,” he said, adding: “Someone wanted Pakistan to default but we would not let this happen.

Only political, economic stability can strengthen Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

” He said, “Those who broke trust of the nation, now want to break assemblies, their objective is to create political instability in the country.” He said that loyalty and friendship with Pakistan demanded economic stability in the country. “Political miscreants wanted to tell the world by spreading chaos that international tycoons should not invest in Pakistan and flood victims should not settle in their homes,” he said, adding: “The political villains have no part in saving the flood victims from cold, hunger and disease. They are mean-spirited and selfish. It is necessary to get rid of these politically unemployed elements to give employment to the youth,”

Shehbaz urged the nation to understand why a ‘Fasadi’ bunch of people became active whenever the country started moving towards economic development.

