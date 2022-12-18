Imran wasted time of media, public: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said that by announcing to dissolve the provincial assemblies on next Friday, PTI chairman Imran Khan did nothing but wasted the time of the media and the nation.

Speaking at a news conference in response to PTI chairman Imran Khan’s announcement that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies will be dissolved next Friday, the minister said that instead of giving dates, Imran Khan should have dissolved the assemblies.

“Imran Khan has just wasted the time of the media and public. He did nothing new,” she said, adding that Imran Khan does not have the courage to dissolve the assemblies. “After leaving power, Imran Khan has become mentally ill,” she alleged.

She accused the PTI chairman of indulging in “looting and plundering” from the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the two assemblies have become an alleged source of income for Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan knows very well that his theft and robberies will come to the fore once he is out of the power,” she alleged, adding that the PTI chairman is crying only ‘to hide his theft.’

She said that this hue and cry is only meant to divert attention from foreign funding and Toshakhana cases. “Imran Khan has nothing to do with democracy and people,” she maintained.

The minister further accused the PTI chairman of misusing the charity money for his personal purposes. She added that in 2018, the country was developing sharply and Nawaz Sharif stabilized the country economically. “Nawaz Sharif had eradicated terrorism from the country,” she said, adding that Imran Khan left the highest debt in the history of the country.

“When Imran Khan left, he gave load shedding to the country. Imran Khan damaged China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and foreign policy of the country,” she further alleged.

She claimed that Imran had a complete plan of political revenge and he had made all arrangements to bankrupt the country. “Imran Khan stopped the country’s development and foreign investment. He is crying only to get an NRO,” she maintained.

“The coalition government put the economy of the country back on the track, which is hurting Imran Khan,” she alleged, adding that Imran Khan has no answer for his alleged “corruption and theft”.

“Today, Imran Khan should tell the public about his performance. He cannot fool the people of Pakistan by making hue and cry,” she said, adding that the coalition government believes in providing relief to the people of Pakistan.

