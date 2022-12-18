FBR allows cross-stuffing of transit cargoes

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed cross-stuffing of transit cargo during the inter-port movement of cargo to off-dock terminals.

The FBR has issued SRO 2269(I)/2022 to amend the Customs Rules, 2001.

Under the rules, the inter-port movement of import cargo destined for off-dock terminals shall be allowed through authorised bonded carriers licensed by the Customs authorities.

The cargo mentioned shall not be allowed removal from port of entry to off-dock terminals under these rules: (i); transit goods except for cross-stuffing of transit cargo and (ii); the FCL (full container load) transshipment goods distinctly manifested for inland Customs stations.

