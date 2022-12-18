AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP to table resolution against Modi in parliament

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2022 03:36am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said a resolution against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be passed in the coming joint session of Parliament.

Addressing a news conference on Saturday, PPP Senator Palwasha Khan said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari raised his voice on the issue of Kashmir in the United Nations and gave a blunt reply to Indian Prime Minister Modi.

She said that Bilawal restored Pakistan’s relations around the world. Indian extremists have started protest in streets on Bilawal Bhutto’s statement. The PPP would protest against anti-Pakistan demonstrations. She said, “This is not our personal agenda, Modi has burnt the Pakistani flag, we all have to answer him.”

She said that Muslim and other communities are being suppressed in Modi’s government.

The PPP leader said that foreign diplomacy suffered a setback in the previous four-year period. Bilawal restored Pakistan’s relations worldwide and his stance is being appreciated all over the world. She said that it is time to stand with the stance of Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir. PPP will protest today against anti-Pakistan demonstrations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Narendra Modi PPP UNITED NATIONS Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Senator Palwasha Khan Palwasha Khan

Comments

1000 characters

PPP to table resolution against Modi in parliament

KPK, Punjab PAs to be dissolved on 23rd: PTI chief

Entire PSW system trade data is confidential: FBR

PM underscores need for ‘charter of economy’

November FCA: KE seeks negative, CPPA-G positive adjustment

Discos’ tariff slashed by 32-paisa for Oct

Int’l carriage of goods by roads: FBR standardizes conditions for senders, carriers

Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations critical to region’s stability: Centcom chief

E&P licences revival: Country to receive $5m foreign investment in 3 months

ADB’s IED validates ‘flood project’

PM irked by absence of top officials from crucial meeting

Read more stories