PPP to table resolution against Modi in parliament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said a resolution against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be passed in the coming joint session of Parliament.

Addressing a news conference on Saturday, PPP Senator Palwasha Khan said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari raised his voice on the issue of Kashmir in the United Nations and gave a blunt reply to Indian Prime Minister Modi.

She said that Bilawal restored Pakistan’s relations around the world. Indian extremists have started protest in streets on Bilawal Bhutto’s statement. The PPP would protest against anti-Pakistan demonstrations. She said, “This is not our personal agenda, Modi has burnt the Pakistani flag, we all have to answer him.”

She said that Muslim and other communities are being suppressed in Modi’s government.

The PPP leader said that foreign diplomacy suffered a setback in the previous four-year period. Bilawal restored Pakistan’s relations worldwide and his stance is being appreciated all over the world. She said that it is time to stand with the stance of Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir. PPP will protest today against anti-Pakistan demonstrations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022