Wrestling & weightlifting league for youths kicked off at UVAS

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2022 03:36am
LAHORE: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) arranged Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt National Wrestling & Weightlifting League at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore.

Chancellor/Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-Ur-Rehman presided over the inaugural ceremony while Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor Government Collage University/Punjab University Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Former Pakistan Hockey Team Captain and Olympian Gold Medalist Prof Dr Tariq Aziz Khawaja, Member National Assembly Waheed Alam Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Hina Pervaiz Butt, Director General Sports Higher Education Commission Javed Ali Memon, Wrestling Ambassador Gold Medalist Inam Butt, UVAS Chairman Sports Board Prof Dr Rana Ayub, UVAS Director Sports Rana Amjad Iqbal and 20 team from all the provinces of Pakistan were present along with their coach and officials.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, Governor Punjab said that with the financial assistance of HEC establishing wrestling academy & resource center and swimming pool at UVAS to be very fruitful for young generation especially for preparing best swimmer and wrestler for future. He directed to university superior authority to establish wrestling academy & resource center and swimming pool should be as per international standards. He said Former Pakistan Hockey Team Captain and Olympian Gold Medalist Prof Dr Tariq Aziz Khawaja is a real assets of Pakistan and role model for our young generation who enlighten Pakistan name in all over the world.

Governor said sport is not only the mean of contest rather it teaches us sportsmanship to follow rules and regulation. He also advised students to spear your time in extra-curricular like sports activity as well as in curricular activities. Earlier Governor Punjab along with other dignitaries performed laid in foundation of UVAS Wrestling Academy & Resource Center and Swimming pool.

Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja said through Prime Minister`s Youth Talent Hunt National wrestling & Weightlifting League Government of Pakistan providing many opportunities to participate in these activities to girls and boys equally for the promotion of young talent of Pakistan. She congratulated to HEC, UVAS and PU to conduct a successful event in the historic institution of Lahore. She advised new generation to avoid political conspiracies and bigotries religious activities and play vital role for the development of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad welcomed all the players who came from across the country and thanked HEC for providing financial assistance to establish a Wrestling Academy at UVAS which will be equipped with the-state-of-the-art facilities. He talked about the historic importance of UVAS for the promotion of sports activities and achievements of hockey Olympian legend Khawaja Tariq Aziz alumni of UVAS.

Twenty teams from all the provinces of Pakistan will be participating in these competitions and these competitions will be arranged at UVAS Sports Ground from December 16th to 20th December 2022.

At the end of inaugural ceremony Governor Punjab along with other dignitaries distributed shields among the students from different institutions who won different positions in various inter-varsities competitions and lauded their outstanding performances.

