AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PAD orders action against fertiliser hoarders

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2022 03:36am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab government has directed all the districts’ administrations to speed up a crackdown against the fertiliser hoarders and those overcharging.

The Punjab Agriculture department’s spokesman said on Saturday that no one would be allowed to sell expensive fertilisers. Instructions have been issued to the commissioners and deputy commissioners to speed up action against hoarders and sellers of expensive fertilisers.

Farmers should lodge complaints against those involved in hoarding and high price of urea anywhere in the province through SMS/WhatsApp on phone number 0300-29555539.

The spokesman further said that crackdowns against hoarding and sale of urea fertilisers at high prices are conducting across the province. FIRs have been registered against 439 people involved in this crime. Of these, 150 people have been arrested and fined more than Rs 55.7 million for their involvement in hoarding and black marketing of urea fertilisers.

The spokesman further said that about 2.35 million metric tons of urea fertiliser is required during Rabi 2022 in Punjab and there is no shortage of urea fertiliser anywhere in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab government FIRs Punjab Agriculture Department fertilisers

Comments

1000 characters

PAD orders action against fertiliser hoarders

KPK, Punjab PAs to be dissolved on 23rd: PTI chief

Entire PSW system trade data is confidential: FBR

PM underscores need for ‘charter of economy’

November FCA: KE seeks negative, CPPA-G positive adjustment

Discos’ tariff slashed by 32-paisa for Oct

Int’l carriage of goods by roads: FBR standardizes conditions for senders, carriers

Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations critical to region’s stability: Centcom chief

E&P licences revival: Country to receive $5m foreign investment in 3 months

ADB’s IED validates ‘flood project’

PM irked by absence of top officials from crucial meeting

Read more stories