PAD orders action against fertiliser hoarders

LAHORE: The Punjab government has directed all the districts’ administrations to speed up a crackdown against the fertiliser hoarders and those overcharging.

The Punjab Agriculture department’s spokesman said on Saturday that no one would be allowed to sell expensive fertilisers. Instructions have been issued to the commissioners and deputy commissioners to speed up action against hoarders and sellers of expensive fertilisers.

Farmers should lodge complaints against those involved in hoarding and high price of urea anywhere in the province through SMS/WhatsApp on phone number 0300-29555539.

The spokesman further said that crackdowns against hoarding and sale of urea fertilisers at high prices are conducting across the province. FIRs have been registered against 439 people involved in this crime. Of these, 150 people have been arrested and fined more than Rs 55.7 million for their involvement in hoarding and black marketing of urea fertilisers.

The spokesman further said that about 2.35 million metric tons of urea fertiliser is required during Rabi 2022 in Punjab and there is no shortage of urea fertiliser anywhere in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022