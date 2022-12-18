AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Dec 18, 2022
Pakistan

CM approves installation of 500 solar water pumps

APP Published 18 Dec, 2022 03:36am
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi granted an approval to install 500 solar water pumps in 13 districts of Punjab, on Saturday.

Chairing a meeting in his office to review implementation of the solar water pump programme, he said that water would be provided for 2,270 acres of land with the installation of solar water pumps during the first phase, adding that a solar water pump could be installed by a single farmer or by 10 farmers jointly.

The CM highlighted that drinking water would also be supplied to far-flung small villages with the installation of solar water pumps. The scope of solar water pumps project would also be extended to other districts of the province as well, he added.

Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, former federal secretary Salman Ghani, secretaries of P&D, Finance, Communication and Works, and Transport departments, DG Agency for Barani Areas Development (ABAD) and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

