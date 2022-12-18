Punjab Food Minister Dreshak resigns

LAHORE: Minister for Food Punjab Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak resigned from the ministry on Saturday.

In a tweet he said that he was resigning from the ministry due to personal reasons. He further said that he always stood with ideology and decisions of his leader Imran Khan and will remain with him. He said that he also respects Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and will continue to respect him.

However, rumors were circulating that he tendered his resignation after he was snubbed in a cabinet meeting on speaking continuously. The Chief Minister at the meeting had asked the ministers to speak one by one but he (Dreshak) continued to speak and later left the meeting and then tendered his resignation.

When contacted, Dreshak told the Business Recorder that there was no truth about his tendering resignation due to some conflict with the Chief Minister. He said that he had resigned due to personal reasons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022