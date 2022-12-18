AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab Food Minister Dreshak resigns

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2022 03:36am
Follow us

LAHORE: Minister for Food Punjab Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak resigned from the ministry on Saturday.

In a tweet he said that he was resigning from the ministry due to personal reasons. He further said that he always stood with ideology and decisions of his leader Imran Khan and will remain with him. He said that he also respects Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and will continue to respect him.

However, rumors were circulating that he tendered his resignation after he was snubbed in a cabinet meeting on speaking continuously. The Chief Minister at the meeting had asked the ministers to speak one by one but he (Dreshak) continued to speak and later left the meeting and then tendered his resignation.

When contacted, Dreshak told the Business Recorder that there was no truth about his tendering resignation due to some conflict with the Chief Minister. He said that he had resigned due to personal reasons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Minister for Food Punjab Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab Food Minister Dreshak resigns

KPK, Punjab PAs to be dissolved on 23rd: PTI chief

Entire PSW system trade data is confidential: FBR

PM underscores need for ‘charter of economy’

November FCA: KE seeks negative, CPPA-G positive adjustment

Discos’ tariff slashed by 32-paisa for Oct

Int’l carriage of goods by roads: FBR standardizes conditions for senders, carriers

Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations critical to region’s stability: Centcom chief

E&P licences revival: Country to receive $5m foreign investment in 3 months

ADB’s IED validates ‘flood project’

PM irked by absence of top officials from crucial meeting

Read more stories