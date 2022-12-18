Prices of essential kitchen items decline

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a declining trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Talking to Business Recorder, wholesalers and retailers said prices of most of the essential kitchen items have registered a reduction especially vegetables, eggs, chicken, and pulses, while others remained stable.

Traders said that vegetables and fruits prices which since August remained on the high side owing to discontinued supply from Sindh and Balochistan, but now with the restoration of vegetables supply from Sindh and Balochistan, the prices have also started declining which in the coming weeks will reduce further.

The survey observed no changes in the transportation cost as passengers and goods transporters are charging old fares despite a reduction in petrol and high speed diesel oil prices.

Traders further said that the ongoing political instability has also disturbed the business activities and is one of the major reasons behind recent escalation in the prices of everything.

Prices of packed spices remained stable at Rs90 per pack; prepared tea cup price at Rs45 per cup, cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs160 per plate, and cooked vegetable at Rs160 per plate.

Lipton Yellow Label tea one kg pack price remained unchanged at Rs1,400 per kg, powder chilli price also remained unchanged at Rs750 per kg, and turmeric powder price remained stable at Rs350 per kg.

Chicken price went down from Rs10,600 per 40kg in the wholesale market to Rs10,300, which in retail, is being sold at Rs290 per kg against Rs295 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs460 per kg against Rs470 per kg. Eggs prices went down from Rs8,150 per carton to Rs7,550 per carton of 30 dozens, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs265 per dozen against Rs280 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices witnessed an increase as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale is available at Rs1,750 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,780 per 15kg bag. The normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs1,720 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,750 per bag. Sugar price also went up from Rs4,500 per 50kg bag to Rs4,600 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs98 per kg against Rs95 per kg, while some retailers are selling sugar at Rs100-105 per kg.

No changes were observed in rice prices as the best quality basmati rice is available at Rs10,000 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs250 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice per bag of 50kg is available at Rs8,200 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs230 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice is available at Rs4,150, which in retail is being sold at Rs120.

B-Grade ghee/cooking oil price went up from Rs4,700 to Rs5,400 per 16 pack carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs450 per pack against Rs340-380 per pack of 900 grams. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands prices witnessed a decrease as Dalda price went down from Rs2,550 per 5kg tin to Rs2,450 per tin.

Price of an entire range of pulses witnessed a decline of Rs20 to Rs30 per kg as best quality maash is available at Rs330 per kg against Rs350 per kg, whole gram pulse price also went down from Rs350 per kg to Rs320 per kg, bean lentil price went down from Rs350 per kg to Rs330 per kg, moong price went down from Rs240 per kg to Rs210 per kg, masoor price went down from Rs250 per kg to Rs220 per kg.

No changes were observed in packed milk prices as Milk Pak and other brands are available at Rs65 per pack of 200 grams. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs190 per kg and yoghurt prices at Rs200 per kg.

Ginger price went down from Rs350 per kg to Rs320 per kg, local garlic price went down from Rs270 per kg to Rs250 per kg, and China garlic price went down from Rs350 per kg to Rs325 per kg.

Potato price went down from Rs45-80 per kg to Rs40-70 per kg, tomato price went down from Rs80-100 per kg level to Rs60-75 per kg, while price of onions went up from Rs140-200 per kg to Rs150-230 per kg level.

