Pakistan

ATC convicts two accused in dacoity case

APP Published 18 Dec, 2022 03:36am
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday convicted two accused involved in a dacoity and attacking a police party.

The court handed down 35-year jail term each to the accused, Hussain Raza alias Wajid, and Muhammad Rizwan, besides imposing Rs 300,000 fine on them.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

Police Station Sadar Shah Kot had registered a case against the accused on the charges of dacoity and attacking the police in 2021. It was alleged that the accused committed dacoity and opened fire on the police party, which was chasing them.

Anti Terrorism Court dacoity case ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan Abher Gul Khan

