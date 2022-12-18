Imran, Elahi discuss dissolution of Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi accompanied by former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi met with the Chairman PTI Imran Khan at Zaman Park Saturday in which matters pertaining to dissolution of Punjab Assembly came under consultation. Imran Khan will announce the decision flanking with the Chief Ministers of Punjab and KPK.

ParvezElahi while talking on the occasion stated that they would side with every decision of Imran Khan. He clarified that the Punjab Assembly is a trust given by Imran Khan and has returned this trust to him.

He categorically remarked that Imran Khan has made the politics of his political opponents zero adding that those spreading rumors will meet with failure even now as earlier. Moonis Elahi highlighted that their alliance with PTI is even stronger than before and would welcome every call of Imran Khan.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Pervez Khattak, Shibli Faraz, Ali Amin Gandapur and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Moreover, the CM in a meeting accorded approval to install 500 solar water pumps in the 13 districts of Punjab. He stated that water will be provided for 2270 acres of land with the installation of solar water pumps during the first phase adding that a solar water pump can either be installed by a single farmer or by 10 different farmers jointly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022