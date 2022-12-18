AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
JI mounts protests against growing street crimes in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2022 03:36am
KARACHI: The Karachi chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday held dozens of demonstrations to observe a ‘black day’ against growing lawlessness and street crimes in the city and to demand justice in the case of Bilal Nasir, a student who was gunned down outside the NED university for offering resistance to criminals.

Sources said the protests were held at or near prominent spots in the city, including the offices of SSPs of Korangi and Orangi, Hyderi Market, Burns Road, Lee Market, and Water Pump chowrangi.

Earlier in the day, the party’s Karachi chief Engr Naeemur Rehman held a press conference at which he condemned the police chief over his failure to curb street crimes and his act of advising citizens to calmly hand over their valuables to muggers when confronted.

The JI leader demanded of the government to restructure the police in Karachi by raising the proportion of locals in the department to 80 percent. He also urged the authorities to purge the department of ‘black sheep’ in order to restore peace in the city and effectively maintain law and order here.

He said that crimes in the city had increased by 12 percent as compared to the calendar year 2021. Sindh police have simply lost credibility among Karachiites; as a result a large number of victims don’t even file first information reports with them.

