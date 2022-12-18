Expert for switching to new wheat varieties

ISLAMABAD: Agriculture expert Khan Faraz has stressed on need to create awareness among growers and farmers to switch to newly developed, tough wheat varieties to withstand the effects of climate change and provide better nutrition to people.

Talking to Business Recorder, he said that the country is reportedly missing its wheat production target for the last three years due to the climate change effects, agricultural scientists claim that this year’s extraordinarily high temperatures in March and April damaged the wheat crop at the time of grain filling.

