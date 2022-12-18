AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Dec 18, 2022
Opinion

There’s a mood of gloom and despondency

Farzana Wasti Published 18 Dec, 2022 03:36am
A wave of despondency pervades the entire country because of growing political instability that has been exacting its toll on economy day in, day out.

Rising inflation and price hike have broken the backbone of common man who is increasingly finding it extremely difficult to have just enough money to pay for the things—particularly food—that he desperately needs.

In other words, millions of people in this country are finding it difficult to make ends meet. Their faces bear the expression of hopelessness and dejection. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government has failed to arrest the country’s economic slide.

The economic situation was pretty bad in the tenure of previous government. Unfortunately, however, the incumbent government is making the economic mess worse, so to speak. The question is whether immediate general election will help fix the economic mess besetting the country.

Frankly speaking, I do not think things will improve even after the installation of a new government because we are afflicted by a certain disease that is untreatable and incurable. In sum, there appears to be no light at the end of this tunnel. There’s a mood of gloom across the country, to say the least.

Farzana Wasti (Islamabad)

