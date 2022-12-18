Shaukat Khanum hospital gives award to Hashoo Hotels

AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ISLAMABAD: This October marked the sixth consecutive year since Hashoo Hotels joined hands with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre for the Breast Cancer Awareness campaign.

Keeping the tradition alive, qualified oncologists from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital visited all Hashoo Hotels across Pakistan to raise awareness and educate the staff, guests, and associates on the importance of early detection and self-examination.

To honour the support of the Group, Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO SKMT awarded the Shaukat Khanum Corporate Excellence Award to Hashoo Hotels for their invaluable support.

The award was received by James Robert Wilson, General Manager, Pearl Continental Hotel Lahore, during an event in Lahore held on November 16, 2022.

