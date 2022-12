LAHORE: A Bar member has approached the Lahore High Court seeking directions to public details of Toshakhana gifts received by the rulers and the bureaucrats from the foreign dignitaries since the creation of Pakistan.

The petitioner Munir Ahmad pleaded, “The right to information is guaranteed under Article 19 and 19-A of the Constitution.”

He said the public is also entitled to know details of every public transaction and matters of public importance.

