Customs seizes smuggled goods worth Rs64m

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2022 03:36am
KARACHI: The anti-smuggling team of Customs Intelligence, Karachi has seized smuggled goods worth over Rs64 million in the last 2 days.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off that a group, involved in organised smuggling of betel nuts, would attempt to transport substantial quantity of betel nuts to Karachi.

In response to the information, surveillance was mounted on RCD highway area which led to the recovery of huge quantity of smuggled betel nuts from a dumper. The value of the seized goods and vehicle is estimated to be Rs20 million approx.

In another case, two Corolla cars one from Super highway and the other one from Ghaghar Phatak have been intercepted. Both cars were loaded with betel nuts and Ghutka. The value of the seized vehicles and goods is estimated to be Rs14 million.

Various other seizures made in the last two days are of smuggled diesel, betel nuts, cigarettes, Ghutka, foreign origin tyres, foreign origin ladies/gents suiting fabric, skimmed milk, and food items.

