KARACHI: The upsurge on Saturday continued to spur gold prices to another historic high on the local market, traders said.

The precious metal became further costlier to the all-time highs of Rs172700 per tola with Rs148062 per 10 grams, up by Rs686.

On the global market, gold prices were quoted for $1793 per ounce.

Silver grew by Rs20 to Rs1980 per tola and Rs17.15 to Rs1697.53 per 10 grams, traders said.

