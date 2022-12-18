Declaring Punjab, California sister states: Governor, US diplomat discuss progress on agreement

LAHORE: US Consul General William K Makaneole called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baleegh ur Rehman here on Saturday and both discussed progress on an agreement to declare Punjab and US state California, sister states.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor said Pakistan greatly values its relations with the USA. He welcomed progress on the agreement to declare Punjab and California sister states.

He expressed hope that agreement will help in bringing both states closer, create new opportunities to learn from each others’ experience, boost bilateral trade relations and strengthen public relations.

Speaking on the occasion, US Consul General said there are vast opportunities for tourism in Pakistan. He said that an agreement signing ceremony will be held soon.

