Defamation case against Geo News, others filed in UAE: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that his lawyers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have filed a defamation case against “fraudster” Umar Farooq Zahoor, Geo News and anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada for airing a programme involving Toshakhana gifts.

In a statement issued here, he said that his UAE lawyers led by Hassan Shad have filed “criminal defamation (libel and slander)” proceedings under UAE law against Geo News, Shahzeb Khanzada and “fraudster” Umer Farooq Zahoor.

Similarly, he said that his team of lawyers led by Fasih uddin filed demand notice to Geo News and Mir Shakeel in USA.

He stated that disinformation and fake news culture of Geo News and its handlers would be dealt with in courts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022