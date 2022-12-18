Expert stresses need for controlling inflation, govt spending

KARACHI: “Unless we control the prices of daily use items and slash the government expenditure, nothing will be well on the economic front and the country will remain in crisis,” said financial analyst Ateeq ur Rehman.

The growing serious concerns of the business community, industrialists, shopkeepers, retailers and wholesalers like non-issuances of Letter of Credits, dollar shortage, rising circular debt, soaring inflation, higher interest rate, energy crisis need to be resolved on earliest basis, he said. He further said we badly need foreign investments to cover our losses, revive our stock exchange, restore sick industries, transfer of technology, restoration of large scale industry and improving the agricultural yield but it all looks very difficult.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022