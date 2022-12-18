Teachings of country’s forefathers provide solution to crises: speakers

KARACHI: Renowned academicians, intellectuals, historians, social scientists and intellectuals Saturday said the recent challenges including fast declining economy in the country and lost glory of the nation could only be addressed through following the teachings of the country’s forefathers and leaders of Pakistan movement.

They discussed in detail the scholar, poet and leader of Pakistan Movement Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who had warned in the late 19th and early 20th century about the social ills that could change the course of civilizations, bring drastic changes in the society as well as cultural and economic spheres of life while recommending the Muslim leaders to make knowledge and education their top priorities to save the future generation.

Speaking at the 23rd thematic calendar launch from the platform of Jahan-e-Maseeha Adbi Forum (JMAF) experts including senior historians, poets, academicians and health experts highlighted the philosophy of Allama Iqbal which they believed had become more relevant in the current state of the national affairs. They also referred to his famous collection of poetry which had become the need of hour to take up the current challenge.

Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi Dr. Khalid Iraqi deplored that despite having a poet like Allama Iqbal who had conveyed universal message for the social development, economic growth and stable society the country was facing the worst crisis of its history in the exact same three areas.

Renowned poet Ajmal Siraj said an advisory committee comprising educationists, writers and scholars selected life and literary works of Allama Iqbal as the theme for the next year’s calendar as he was a great philosopher who presented principles of freedom of speech, good governance and economic well-being of people and emphasised on wisdom which could only be achieved through knowledge.

“After months of research, this calendar has emerged as an art work, which compels people not only to know more about the life of Allama Iqbal but also put them on the path of knowledge. His work has become more relevant in this crisis-like situation we are facing today,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Jamshed Ahmed of PharmEvo which financially supports the preparation of thematic calendars every year, said they believe in establishing and creating a healthier society.

“And for the healthier society, we believe it’s not just medicines but also promotion of literary activities by holding book fairs, Mushairas and publishing books and thematic calendars are also part of our contributions on these lines,” he said.

The Managing Director of PharmEvo, Haroon Qasim said they were striving for creating a healthy society which is not only physically and mentally fit but also flourishes socially and intellectually and added that messages of great philosophers like Dr. Muhammad Iqbal were great inspiration for the Pakistani youth.

“At the moment, Pakistan is not only facing economic challenges but it is also facing political and social issues, which can be addressed and resolved by resorting to the message and philosophy of Allama Iqbal. He was not a poet but a reformer and philosopher who diagnosed reasons behind downfall of Muslim Ummah and advised Muslims to follow the teachings of Islam to become leaders in the world,” he added.

