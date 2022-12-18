TEXT: The FIFA World Cup has entered its final stage and it would be a truly global event and will be one of the most-watched sporting events across the world when Argentina and France face off for glory in Qatar.

The timing this year will be unusual, as the final will be staged during the run-up to the December holiday season, what makes this year’s Qatar National Day celebration special is that it coincides with the 2022 FIFA World Cup which Qatar is in the middle of hosting, it showcases the country’s outstanding readiness be it in the form of building air-cooled stadiums, fan zones, training sites and other outdoor areas for tourists.

It was a proud moment for His highness the Emir and the nation to host the biggest single-sport competition in the world and make a resounding success out of it. The tournament has kicked off with a dazzling opening ceremony which is widely praised. The matches are being conducted successfully and millions of spectators are right now in Qatar, experiencing the hospitality of the country. So far, nothing of this calibre has been seen in world of football and the culmination is eagerly awaited.

The FIFA World Cup 2022, kicked off with a grand opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in Qatar on 20 November, with the opening match between Host Qatar and Ecuador.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani patronized the opening of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium.

HH the Amir announced the opening of the tournament saying:

(((From Qatar, from an Arab country, I welcome everyone to the World Cup 2022.

We have worked hard, along with many people, to make it one of the most successful tournaments. We have exerted all efforts and invested for the good of all humanity.

Finally, we have reached the opening day, the day that you have been eagerly waiting for.

Starting from this evening, and for a period of twenty-eight days, we will follow, and with us the whole world, God willing, the great football festival, in this spacious ambience for human and civilized communication.

People of different races, nationalities, faiths and orientations will gather here in Qatar, and around screens on all continents to share the same exciting moments.

How beautiful it is for people to put aside what divides them in order to celebrate their diversity and what brings them together at the same time.

I wish all the participating teams a magnificent football performance, high sportsmanship, and a time full of joy, excitement and delight for you all. And let there be days that are inspiring with goodness and hope.

Welcome and good luck to all.

