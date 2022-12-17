AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Pakistan

Moonis reassures Imran of PML-Q support as PTI set to unveil assemblies’ dissolution date

  • PML-Q leader says the former premier will announce his decision in a few hours
BR Web Desk Published December 17, 2022
Follow us

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi said Saturday that his party "stands firmly" with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, adding that the former premier will "announce his decision in a few hours."

In a Twitter post, Elahi said that he met PTI chairman Imran Khan and assured him of his party's support. PML-Q leader's assurance comes amid reports that his party may not validate PTI's decision to dissolve the Punjab assembly.

PTI chairman Imran Khan is set to address a rally in Lahore today where he is expected to disclose the date of dissolution of the KPK and Punjab assemblies.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif slammed his opponents for “spreading anarchy”, and called for political stability in the country.

In a statement, PM said that only political stability and an economic charter could “strengthen Pakistan’s national solidarity”, Radio Pakistan reported.

He reiterated the government's resolve to bring economic stability to Pakistan as well as save it from default.

“The people who had laid land mines in the economic foundations of the country, are out to do the same in the political foundations of the country,” APP quoted the PM as saying in a veiled reference to the PTI leadership.

Meanwhile, the PM called upon the nation to ponder why the “wrongdoing junta” suddenly swung into action whenever the country was taken on the path of economic prosperity.

“The political miscreants wanted to force the world to not invest in Pakistan by spreading anarchy, besides hampering the efforts for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people,” the PM said.

He criticized his political opponents for being self-centric and interested in their political interests and for not being concerned about the plight of the flood victims.

