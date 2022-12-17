Customs confiscates $0.25m in anti-smuggling operations

ISLAMABAD: The Customs authorities at ports and border stations have confiscated $0.25 million during anti-smuggling operations during the last one week.

This was disclosed by the customs authorities/Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) while briefing the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar who chaired an inter-ministerial follow-up meeting on anti-smuggling measures at Finance Division on Friday.

Sources revealed that nearly $250,000 were confiscated during different anti-smuggling operations at airports, ports and customs stations of Chaman, Torkham, Peshawar, and other border points with Afghanistan.

According to the details shared with the finance minister, the FIA has seized 32 premises of illegal and un-authorised exchange companies during the last one week.

During the last one week, sources further disclosed that the Afghan Transit Trade goods worth Rs590 million have been seized during their way back to Pakistan through transit.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Governor SBP, Secretary Finance, Secretary Interior, DG I&I Customs, Member Customs, ADG FIA, and senior officers from the Finance Division participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress on anti-smuggling measures and roadmap to strengthen anti-smuggling regime in the country. The meeting was apprised that strict and vigilant operations have been initiated against the illegal cross-border movement of foreign currency, urea, wheat and other items by the Customs, law enforcement and intelligence agencies. It was informed that large quantity of foreign currency and other valuable items have been confiscated at various points between 9 to 15 December 2022 period due to these strict measures.

The representatives of Pakistan Customs, FIA and Interior have updated the meeting on their progress and suggested pragmatic measures to curb the menace of smuggling.

The Finance Minister highlighted the necessity to stop the cross-border smuggling of foreign currency and other valuable items affecting the economic growth in the country and expressed satisfaction on the progress of concerned agencies. He further stressed the need of coordination among all the concerned agencies for this purpose and directed them to take comprehensive and combined action against those involved in smuggling activities and currency speculation. He further directed the relevant authorities to speed up their operations to curb the cross-border smuggling.

It was also decided that a regular review meeting on anti-smuggling operations will be held on a weekly basis.

In conclusion, the participants thanked and appreciated the Finance Minister for taking appropriate and active measures for tackling the current economic situation and ensured their support for ensuring smooth and sustainable economic growth.

