BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 16, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,301.48
High: 41,393.91
Low: 41,087.59
Net Change: 121.72
Volume (000): 64,639
Value (000): 3,369,786
Makt Cap (000) 1,555,714,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,840.87
NET CH (-) 100.01
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,966.36
NET CH (+) 13.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,180.31
NET CH (-) 31.71
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,486.20
NET CH (+) 5.00
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,762.83
NET CH (+) 18.98
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,749.94
NET CH (+) 53.04
------------------------------------
As on: 16-December-2022
====================================
