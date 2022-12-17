AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 16, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,301.48
High:                      41,393.91
Low:                       41,087.59
Net Change:                   121.72
Volume (000):                 64,639
Value (000):               3,369,786
Makt Cap (000)         1,555,714,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,840.87
NET CH                    (-) 100.01
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,966.36
NET CH                     (+) 13.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,180.31
NET CH                     (-) 31.71
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,486.20
NET CH                      (+) 5.00
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,762.83
NET CH                     (+) 18.98
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,749.94
NET CH                     (+) 53.04
------------------------------------
As on:              16-December-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices khistocks BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

