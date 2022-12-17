KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 16, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,301.48 High: 41,393.91 Low: 41,087.59 Net Change: 121.72 Volume (000): 64,639 Value (000): 3,369,786 Makt Cap (000) 1,555,714,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,840.87 NET CH (-) 100.01 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,966.36 NET CH (+) 13.68 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,180.31 NET CH (-) 31.71 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,486.20 NET CH (+) 5.00 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,762.83 NET CH (+) 18.98 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,749.94 NET CH (+) 53.04 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-December-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022