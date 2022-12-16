AGL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.47%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
CNERGY 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
EPCL 45.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
FCCL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
FNEL 4.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
GGL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
MLCF 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
OGDC 72.49 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
PAEL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.8%)
TPLP 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
TREET 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.83%)
TRG 134.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
UNITY 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.34%)
WAVES 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Palm posts weekly drop on weak rival oils, soft export data

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2022 05:01pm
JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures posted a weekly drop on Friday as rival oils traded lower amid fears of surging COVID-19 cases in China while tepid export data also weighed on sentiment.

Palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 23 ringgit, or 0.59%, to close at 3,917 ringgit ($885.80) per tonne on Friday. The contract lost 1.95% for the week.

The contract opened higher in early trading hours, supported by Indonesia’s plan to raise mandatory palm-based biodiesel blending to 35%, starting Jan. 1, and hits its highest in a week before paring gains.

“The prices unable to hold the big early gains and began sliding as Dalian Commodity Exchange refined, bleached and deodorised palm olein and soyoil futures seen trading sharply lower in Asian hours, feared a massive surge in China’s COVID-19 cases as government is no longer using the ‘zero-COVID’ policy,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Palm rose more than 5% earlier this week, supported by lower-than-expected inventories as Malaysian palm oil stock dropped for the first time in six months, but weak export data during Dec. 1-15 limited gains.

Palm oil drops due to soft export data

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-15 fell between 4% and 9.1% from a month earlier, cargo surveyors reported.

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract dropped 2.58%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.89%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.48%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

